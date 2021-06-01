COVID-19 Impact on Activated Carbon Market to Witness Rapid Increase in Consumption during 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global activated carbon market in 2020. The impact on businesses has been unprecedented since the communal spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with major events being postponed or canceled. In order to combat the coronavirus outbreak, government bodies in a number of countries have shut down completely. This has hampered the manufacturing sector and disturbed the industrial supply chain. However, governments have granted authorization to several industries to function throughout this pandemic. For example, the UK government has prioritized essential sectors as utilities (gas, electricity, and water), food production, chemical industries and recycling and waste management. This government assistance may have a favorable impact on the activated carbon market during the pandemic and in the analysis period.

Furthermore, despite the fact that many developing and industrialized countries have enforced a total shutdown, certain organizations involved in the activated carbon market are stepping forward to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Jacobi Carbons, an industry leader in the manufacturing of activated carbons, plays an important role in the provision of critical products to a wide range of industries. The company is supplying granular and powdered activated carbon for the odor and taste correction of safe drinking water during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the company is supplying activated carbon to pharmaceutical companies for the development of low-cost, high-effective medications.

Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Estimations:

The global activated carbon market held $4,573.1 million in 2018, and is expected to surpass $9,055.1 million by 2026. The global market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is predicted to recover its growth in the Q3/Q4 of 2022.

Timeframe Market Size (2020) CAGR Figures (2019-2026) Pre- Covid-19 Estimates $5,439.7 million 9.5% Post-Covid-19 Estimates $3,535.8 million 8.9%

Key Market Players:

The key market players operating the global activated carbon market are Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Cabot Corporation, Carbon Activated Corp., Jacobi Carbons AB, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Carbon Resources LLC, Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, and Kuraray Co. Ltd.

