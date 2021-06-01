Photoacoustic Imaging Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market study includes a profound analysis of this business sphere focusing on the overall remuneration over the projected period, as well as scrutinizing every single industry segment at length. It is further inclusive of significant information related to the industry size and the current market scenario. The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market report.

Biomedical PA imaging is currently at a rising stage of clinical translation and it is of utter importance for research institutions as well as academic establishments to make portable and affordable delivery and detection solutions to expand smoother transition to clinic. Issue helps to address a wide spectrum of PA imaging techniques, primarily targeting on latest advances in light sources along with its delivery methods, w1hich makes detection strategies which help maintain affordable PA imaging solutions.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June, 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched the first of its kind ultra high to low frequency ultrasound imaging system equipped with a frequency range from 71-1 MHz. With an open and configurable architecture, this product is specifically targeted towards scientific research community.

The highly going incidence of chronic disorders like cardiovascular diseases and cancer is pressing the utilization of non-invasive and real-time diagnostic methods for detection. When it is compared to traditional ultrasound, the technology is emerging as a crucial diagnostic approach for the detecting as well as managing chronic disorders easy. This is mainly because of its efficiency in the functional characterization of living tissues, the growing demand for PA is increasing in clinical as well as preclinical research favorably for the initial detection of cancer as well as the abnormalities in cardiovascular diseases and microcirculation.

Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Photoacoustic Imaging Market on the product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging Systems Lasers Transducers Contrast Agents Software

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Institutions Hospitals and Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Cardiology Neurology Hematology Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Photoacoustic Imaging industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Photoacoustic Imaging market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technology advancements mainly in the area of noninvasive technology

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders across major analyzed regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled operators across the value chain

4.2.3.2. High procuring cost and even higher data requirement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Imaging Systems

5.1.2. Lasers

5.1.3. Transducers

5.1.4. Contrast Agents

5.1.5. Software

Read More…!

