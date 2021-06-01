Embedded SIM Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing. The rising implementation of smart solutions across the globe is expected to further propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to implement electric vehicle is expected to augment the market growth as eSIM has several advanced functionalities in electric vehicles.

In February 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V. launched an innovative eSIM solution, SN100U. The most advanced “all-in-one” chipset in the world, incorporating NFC, Secure Element, and eSIM, and the 40 nm Secure element of SU070, provides digital wallet protection and eSIM solutions. With the introduction of this solution, NXP will strengthen its position globally.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/212

Key Highlights From The Report

Over the forecast timeframe, the connectivity service segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 30.2%, as connectivity services include services to mobile network operators to ensure stable and efficient end-user network connection.

Due to the various advantages of eSIM for Machine to Machine communication, the Machine to Machine segment is expected to hold the largest market in the forecast period.

Due to the rapid implementation of smart grids and other advanced technologies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market over the forecast period. Due to the presence of a major market player in Europe is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market on the basis of solution, application, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hardware Connectivity Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Smartphones Laptops Wearables Connected Cars Machine to Machine Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Energy & Utilities Automotive Retail Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Consumer Electronics



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/212

Key Objectives of the Embedded SIM Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Embedded SIM Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Solutions

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Solutions

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Solutions

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Embedded SIM (eSIM) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Embedded SIM (eSIM) Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing number of IoT connected devices

4.2.2.2. The rising government initiatives for the promotion of electric vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of Standardization

4.2.3.2. High cost compared to conventional SIM

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Embedded SIM (eSIM) By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.2. Connectivity Services

Read More…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Embedded SIM market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/embedded-sim-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, Launchers), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), By Caliber (Small, Medium, High), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Lethality (Lethal, Less-lethal), By Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles & Warheads), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Small Arms Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Revolver, Pistol, Shotgun, Rifles, Machine Gun), By Caliber (9 mm, 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Action (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Light Weapons Market By Type (Rifles & Machine Guns, Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers, Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles, Light Anti-Tank Weapons), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Military Robots Market By Platform, By Operation Mode, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Imaging Systems Market By Imaging Systems, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs