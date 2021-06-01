Smart Grid Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Smart Grid Market will be worth USD 122.97 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The smart grid technology is expected to generate more accurate electricity bills compared to traditional power systems. Besides, automatic self-healing and easy fault detections are some of the factors driving the demand of the system.

In October 2019, ABB completely acquired a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The Shanghai-based company provides AC and DC charging stations. The acquisition strengthened the relationship between leading Chinese EV manufacturers and ABB.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Smart Grid distribution Management segment held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 as it can optimize the renewal energy distribution while minimizing the electricity bills for the customers.

The Deployment and Integration segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement in the technological advancements of the traditional power systems.

The Commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of the advanced metering infrastructure by the commercial segment.

Key participants include ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Itron, Aclara, Schneider Electric, Cisco, S & C Electric Company, Oracle, and IBM, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Grid Market on the basis of Technology, Services, End User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Smart Grid Distribution Management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Smart Grid Network Management Smart Grid Security Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Deployment and Integration Consulting Support and maintenance

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Industrial Residential



Regional Analysis:

The global Smart Grid market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Smart Grid market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Smart Grid industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Smart Grid industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Smart Grid market.

