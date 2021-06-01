3D Printing Metal Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

3D metal printing is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of metals to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing metal plays a vital in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 30.3% in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, ExOne announced the InnoventPro 3D printer launch, which provides two novel build sizes for 3/5 liter and printing rate, reaching 700 cc/hour for the metal, composite, and ceramic parts manufacturer.

3D printing metal filaments offer the benefits of shape fabrication and 3D printing simultaneously with two or more metal.

Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts’ strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

Binder Jetting is about ten times more cost-effective compared to 3D printing metal processes. Also, the build size achieved by this technology is much large, and the printing of parts doesn’t require any support during the process, allowing the realization of intricate designs.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Filament Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Titanium Nickel Aluminum Stainless Steel Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powder Bed Fusion Directed Energy Deposition Binder Jetting Metal Extrusion Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Automotive Medical & Dental Marine Others



Regional Analysis:

The global 3D Printing Metal market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The 3D Printing Metal market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the 3D Printing Metal industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the 3D Printing Metal industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global 3D Printing Metal market.

