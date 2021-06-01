Adaptive Cruise Control Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is forecasted to be worth USD 62.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Adaptive Cruise Control market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market scenario.

Besides, the increasing government initiatives for implementing low emission and energy-efficient vehicles is expected to boost market growth shortly. For instance, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has announced a plan to commercialize fully autonomous vehicles by 2027 and to become the world’s first country to have completely self-driving cars on South Korea roads.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. acquired Mapper.ai. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Velodyne for adaptive cruise control and advanced driver assistance systems.

The passenger car segment is forecasted to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.2% owing to the growing demand for fuel-efficient cars.

Due to the presence of key market leaders like Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, and Continental AG, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

North America region is accounted for the second-largest market and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to implement energy-efficient vehicles.

Key participants include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Magna International Inc, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mando Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Adaptive Cruise Control Market on the basis of vehicle, type, technology, and region:

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Car

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Assisting Systems Multi-Sensor Systems Predictive Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) LiDAR Image Ultrasonic Radar



Regional Analysis:

The global Adaptive Cruise Control market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Adaptive Cruise Control market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Adaptive Cruise Control industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Adaptive Cruise Control industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising cases of road accidents

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for safety features

4.2.2.3. The increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse weather conditions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Vehicle Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.1.2. Passenger Car

Chapter 6. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Assisting Systems

6.1.2. Multi-Sensor Systems

6.1.3. Predictive Systems

Continued…!

