Stevia Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health. Rising obesity and diabetes, coupled with the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, is expected to drive the demand of the stevia-based sugar substitutes.

Growing government initiatives to promote the adoption of stevia-based sugar substitutes and reduce sugar intake is expected to increase the demand for stevia. The governments in US and Europe are also providing support to the cultivation of stevia by generating favorable regulations, which is most likely to propel the industry’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, PureCircle was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. The acquisition was performed with an aim to enhance the production of plant-based natural sweeteners and to expand the product portfolio.

The Liquid Segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period due to the growing preferences among consumers towards the liquid form of stevia. The manufacturers of the sugar substitutes mostly prefer it, as a very small amount of the liquid form is required to enhance the taste of the food products.

The powder form accounted for the largest share of the stevia market in 2019 as they are available in various packaging formats making it more affordable for the consumers. Besides, it possesses the exact taste and flavor of a spoonful of cane sugar but with a lower-calorie content, which is contributing to the growing demand of the product over the forecast period.

The Beverages held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 due to the growing demand for low-calorie beverages among health-conscious people.

Key participants include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Stevia Market on the basis of Product Form, Application, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Leaf Liquid Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Food Products Dietary Supplements Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Depression Treatment market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Depression Treatment market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Depression Treatment industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Depression Treatment industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Depression Treatment market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Stevia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Stevia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population

4.2.2.2. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products

4.2.2.4. Growing consumer demand for natural sugar substitutes

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in prices of stevia leaf

4.2.3.2. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the stevia based sugar substitutes

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Stevia Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Leaf

5.1.2. Liquid

5.1.3. Powder

Continued…!

