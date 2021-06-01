Conductive Polymer Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

According to a report published by Research Dive, the Global Conductive Polymer Market is estimated to garner a revenue of $7,118.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%, increasing from $4,842.8 million in 2019. The comprehensive report delivers a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Recent advancements in the electronic sectors is a major driving factor for the growth of the conductive polymer market as the report states. The increasing awareness about safety packaging of electronic components from electromagnetic inference, static electricity and others is another attributor behind the growth of the market.

The easy availability of substitute materials along with low thermal conductivity is predicted to hinder the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Conductive polymer is an environmental friendly material. Hence, these materials are extensively used in the production of electricity from renewable sources and thus reducing the use of fossil fuels.

The report has segmented the market based on type, application, and regional outlook.

Polypyrrole (PPY) type will be the most lucrative

This segment is estimated to generate a revenue of $934.0 million by the end of 2027. The amazing shielding properties of Polypyrrole materials has increased its demand in electronic devices packaging.

Anti-static packaging and coating sub-segment will be the most profitable

This segment garnered a revenue of $2,292.8 million in the 2019 and is further estimated to generate a revenue of $3,319.5 million by 2027. The extensive use of conductive polymers in anti-static packaging & coatings application of electronic appliances is the major attributor behind this growth of the segment.

North America to lead the industry

North America dominated the global market in 2019 with a revenue of $1,592.8 million. As stated by the report, the North America regional market will generate around $2,277.9 million by 2027. The main reason behind this growth is the rising demand of conductive polymers for the production of electronic components in the mobile phones, televisions and laptops.

Key Players and Business Strategies

According to the report, the leading players of the global conductive polymer market include

