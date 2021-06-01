Pockets Sales Forecasts of Smart Learning Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2026

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Smart Learning Market, by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Learning Type (Synchronous Learning, Asynchronous Learning), End User(Academic, Enterprise), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The report claims that the global smart learning industry is expected to garner $74,179.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026. This research report offers complete insights on the current circumstances and future outlook of the market. The report is a comprehensive research study, providing consistent market insights for new entrants, shareholders, established market players, investors, stakeholders, etc.

Key Segment Highlights of the Market:

The market is segmented based on component, learning type, end user, and region.

• Among component segment, the software component type sub–segment is expected to hold a dominating share of the market by growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the projected timeframe. This is mainly because of the rising trend for online education platforms.

• Among end user segment, the enterprise sub-segment is projected to open rewarding opportunities for the market growth by growing with a significant growth rate of 21.5% in the estimated period. This is mainly owing to rising adoption of smart learning tools by small, medium & large size enterprises all over the world to train their employees.

• Based on region, the North American region market is projected to dominate the market by growing at a CAGR of 18.0% throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the speedy growth in the implementation of smart learning tools and existence of leading market players in the North American region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, widespread demand and implementation of advanced education technologies by the academic institutes and growing trend for Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) are boosting the growth of the global smart learning market. Furthermore, increasing integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in the smart learning platforms is projected to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. However, huge initial investments needed for the implementation of advanced learning technologies is likely to restrain the market growth.

Top Players of the Industry

• IBM

• SMART Technologies ULC

• Saba Software

• SAP

• Cornerstone

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• McGraw-Hill

• Alphabet

• Blackboard Inc.

• SAMSUNG

• Adobe

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• BenQ

• Pearson

• CrossKnowledge

Several top business tactics and policies, such as innovative technological developments, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc., implemented by these players are mentioned in the report. For instance, in October 2020, Globacom, a Nigerian indigenous telecommunications company, has declared the availability of a new service dubbed Glo Smart Learning Suite intended for fulfilling the e-learning needs of Nigerian students and institutes.