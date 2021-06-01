Demand for Health and Wellness to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Health and Wellness Market, by Product Type (Beauty & Personal Care Products, Health & Wellness Food, Wellness Tourism, and Fitness Equipment, Preventive & Personalized Health), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The report states that the global health and wellness industry is expected to hit $6,543.4 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026. This research study delivers thorough insights on the existing circumstances and future scope of the market. The report is a complete research study, offering reliable market insights for new players, shareholders, existing market players, investors, stakeholders, etc.

The significant drivers for the health and wellness market are increasing demand for health spas and mineral & thermal springs centers globally. Moreover, thermal and mineral springs have several therapeutic benefits including boosting blood circulation, reducing stress, relieving pain, healing skin diseases and afew other benefits. Also, taking frequent baths in thermal springs can reduce 46% of hypertension; this aspect will eventually boost the health and wellness market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Segment Highlights of the Market:

The market is segmented based on product type and region.

Among product type segment, the food sub–segment is projected to show fast-paced growth by growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted timeframe. This is mainly due to the rising awareness about consuming healthy food products among people across the world for maintaining good health and well-being.

Based on region, the North American region market is projected to hold a major share of the market and garner $2,519.2 million during the estimated period. This is mainly due to the rising occurrence of chronic ailments and extensive use of health and wellness services and products in the developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada in the North American region.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for spas and thermal & mineral spring’s centers worldwide, increasing number of artificial thermal & mineral springs and health spas for treating physical as well as mental disorders, and growing occurrence of chronic conditions are propelling the growth of the global health and wellness market. Additionally, increasing trend for organic as well as sustainable products & services is projected to unlock novel growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. However, high prices of health and wellness products and services is likely to obstruct the market growth.

Moreover, various government initiatives are contributing to the market growth. For instance, in October 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Paediatric Heart Hospital at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, developed at an investment of Rs. 470 core by the state’s health & family welfare sector.

Top Players of the Industry

The major players of the global health and wellness sector are –

Omron Healthcare, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG L’Oréal Nestlé Koninklijke Philips N.V. General Mills Inc. Medtronic Abbott LifeScan Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. The Coca-Cola Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Animas LLC

