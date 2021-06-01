Adoption of Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Test to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer

A newest report by Research Dive on the global activated partial thromboplastin time test market divulges that the market is expected to hit $601.2 million by 2026 by growing at 6.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The report offers insights into the present scenario and future scope of the industry. The research study is helpful for businesses and individuals in search of meticulous insights and data about the activated partial thromboplastin time test industry.

The report provides:

A brief summary of the industry with its definition, advantages, and application areas.

Complete insights on the market situation, dynamics, statistics, growth rate, revenues, market shares, and future predictions.

Major market segments, drivers, limitations, and investment suitability.

Current situation of the global and regional market from the viewpoint of companies, countries, and end industries.

Insights on leading market players, present market trends & developments, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Analysis, and winning business strategies.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

According to the report, growing developments in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive usage of activated partial thromboplastin time testing devices in the clinical point-of-care worldwide are boosting the growth of the global activated partial thromboplastin time test market. However, high cost of activated partial thromboplastin time testing devices is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per a research by LabMedica International, patients infected with Covid-19 have a profound hypercoagulable condition, and complicating venous thrombotic events is common. Moreover, 1-3 abnormalities in coagulation screening measures, including a prolonged activated partial-thromboplastin time (aPTT), have been observed in Covid-19 patients. Hence, the demand for activated partial thromboplastin time testing devices is sure to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Segment Analysis:

The report segments the activated partial thromboplastin time test market into product type, end use, and region.

Based on product type, the report bifurcates the market into the following sub-segments:

Consumables

Instruments

Among these, the instruments segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% in the estimated period; this is mainly because medical device producers are concentrating on enhancing the future generation of instruments used for diagnosis by improving precision, productivity, and overall performance at an affordable treatment cost.

Based on end use, the report classifies the market into the following sub-segments:

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Point-of-Care Testing

Others

Among these, the hospitals end use segment is expected to grab major share of the market and garner $217.6 million by 2026. This is mostly owing to the rising usage of APTT test devices for hematological analysis process in hospitals.

Regional Analysis:

The report analyzes the global activated partial thromboplastin time test market over many regions as stated below:

Asia Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

North America

Among these, Asia-Pacific market will witness the highest growth rate of 7.3% CAGR and is expected to register a revenue of $143.1 million by 2026. This growth is attributed to swift progress in healthcare along with people preferring the point of care diagnosis of hospitals. Due to this swift growth, the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to grow during the forecast time. The global activated partial thromboplastin time test market was dominated by Europe, it was registered for majority of the activated partial thromboplastin market share, which was 30.0% in 2018. This growth is owing to the presence of upgraded diagnostic infrastructure in Europe. The market for North America region is expected to generate a revenue of $156.3 million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the projected time period.

Market Players and Business Strategies:

Top gaining participants in the activated partial thromboplastin time test market are –

ThermoFisher Abbott HORIBA, Ltd. Takara Bio Inc. Danaher Siemens Healthcare Private Limited bioMérieux, Inc. Beckman Coulter, Inc. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

