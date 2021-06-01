Global Antiviral Therapies Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

As per a report published by Research Dive, the global antiviral therapies market is expected to generate $75.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. The global market is segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. The report offers complete insights on drivers, challenges, opportunities, restraints, and key players of the market.

As per the analysts, the increasing occurrence of viral infections and growing awareness among public regarding these infections are the major factors predicted to foster the growth of global antiviral therapies market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing R&D investments and the rise in healthcare spending are likely to create huge growth opportunities for the global market in the near future.

However, the rising demand for alternative medicines and high costs involved in the production of antiviral drugs are expected to be the major barriers for the market growth.

HIV Antiviral Drugs Segment to be Most Lucrative

By drug type, the HIV antiviral drugs segment is expected to witness a significant growth by growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. This segment is predicted to be most lucrative during the forecast period, owing to the rising occurrence of HIV infections around the world and the increasing usage of antiviral drugs in African economies.

Online Pharmacy Segment to Grow at Increased Rate

By distribution channel, the online pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow at an increased speed by garnering a revenue of $23.2 billion by 2026. This is majorly due to the rising trend in the online shopping sector.

North America Region to Dominate the Industry

By region, the North America market for antiviral therapies is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market throughout the forecast period. The dominance of this region is majorly attributed to various factors such as rising elderly population, growing occurrence of HIV and hepatitis C infections, and the presence of key players of the market.

Prominent Industry Players

The major players operating in the global antiviral therapies market include –

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Gilead Sciences AbbVie Inc. Abbott Laboratories GlaxoSmithKline Bristol-Myers-Squibb Johnson & Johnson AstraZeneca Plc. Merck & Co., Inc. Schering-Plough Corporation.

