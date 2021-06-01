Southeast Asia Meat Product in Global market technology applications growth and status 2018 – 2026

As per a newly published report by Research Dive, the Southeast Asia meat products market valued for $82,182.5 million in 2019 and is expected to garner $117,259.2 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report of the Southeast Asia Meat Product Market and Reveal the Market Overview, Opportunity, Expansion, Growth and More: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/408

Market Dynamics

The rising popularity of frozen meat products, ready-to-eat meat products, and others is the major factor projected to boost the growth of the Southeast Asia meat product market by 2026. Moreover, the increasing prominence of newly emerging modern technologies such as meat culture is predicted to create massive opportunities for the Southeast Asia market growth in the coming years. On the contrary, an upsurge in the number of vegans in the Southeast Asian countries, especially in Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia may restrict the market growth in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has impacted the Southeast Asia meat product market in a negative way. This is majorly due to lockdown imposed in the region to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has affected every industry including production, transportation, supply chain, product manufacturing, and others.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Southeast Asia Meat Product Market. Click here to Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/408

On the other hand, the various governments and government bodies of the Southeast Asian countries are helping food industries to sustain in the pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce set up 7 joint rooms for appropriate working between government and industries to ensure an adequate supply of necessities including meat.

Beef Segment to Witness Fastest Growth by 2026

By meat type, the beef segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment and reach up to $33,382.5 million by 2026. This is mainly due to the rising demand for beef products in the region, owing to the growing popularity of innovative beef products like canned corned beef and chilled beef.

Access Varied Market Reports Bearing Extensive Analysis of the Market Situation, Updated With The Impact of COVID-19: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights

Chilled Meat Packaging Segment to Hold Highest Market Share

By packaging, the chilled meat packaging segment is expected to surpass $57,360.5 million and hold the highest share in the market by the end of 2026. This can be majorly attributed to the surging demand for ready-to-eat foods, due to its longer shelf life.

Kebab Segment to Grow at Fastest Rate

By meat type, the kebab segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and garner a revenue of $25,437.2 million by 2026. This is mainly because kebab is one of the most popular products with superior taste in the SEA region.

Thailand to be Most Lucrative Country by 2026

By country, Thailand market for meat product is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to the enhancement in farm productivity and the strict animal disease and food safety control in the country.

Prominent Market Players

1. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL.

2. Angliss Singapore Pte Ltd.

3. Bangi Agro Malaysia.

4. BETAGRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

5. GFPT Public Company Limited.

6. Thai-German Meat Product Company Limited

7. Saha Farms Co. Ltd

8. Centaco

9. F & G Food Pte Ltd

10. Chop Hup Chong Food Industries Pte Ltd.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/