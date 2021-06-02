Global Digital Textile Printer Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Digital textile is an inkjet-based method that allows manufacturers to print a variety of designs that can be created on virtually any type of fabric. The inks used in digital printing are manufactured according to the type of fiber, such as cotton, silk, or polyester. During digital printing, the fabric is fed into the printing unit using rollers. This process involves adding ink to the surface in the form of droplets. The fabric is then finished using steam or heat treatment to increase efficiency.

The Digital Textile Printer key players in this market include:

Mimaki

Konica Minolta

Atexco

Kornit

Mutoh

Robustelli

MS Printing

Durst

SPGPrints

Kaiyuan

Reggiani

Printpretty

La Meccanica

Zimmer

By Type

Sublimation Inkjet Printing

Direct to Garments Printing

By Application

Proofing Print

Small Volume Production

Design Teaching

