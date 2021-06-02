Needle-Free Injection System Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

Global Needle-Free Injection Systems Market was valued at $8,166 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $23,116 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2021 to 2027.

Needleless injections, also called needleless injections, are simply injections that do not require the use of a needle. Needleless injection occurs when an injectable machine is pushed through the skin into the body by a combination of pressure and speed in a syringe without a specially designed needle. Chronic diseases, the increasing prevalence of needle phobia, and increasing communicable diseases caused by needle injuries are expected to further enhance the overall market demand for the needleless injection systems market during the forecast period.

Market Segments

By Product

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

By Technology

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

By Usability

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

Key Players

Some of the industry players include Antares Pharma, Bioject Medical Technologies, Crossject, Endo International, European Pharma Group, PharmaJet, INJEX Pharma, Medical International Technology, National Medical Products, PenJet Corporation, and Valeritas.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Needle-Free Injection System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Needle-Free Injection System Market Report

1. What was the Needle-Free Injection System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Needle-Free Injection System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Needle-Free Injection System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Needle-Free Injection System market.

The market share of the global Needle-Free Injection System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Needle-Free Injection System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Needle-Free Injection System market.

