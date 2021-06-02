Liquid Biopsy Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market should increase from $3.8 billion in 2020 to $19.6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% during the period of 2021-2027.

Liquid biopsy is a convenient, fast, non-invasive, and reproducible sampling method that can reflect changes in oncogene expression profiles, and provides a strong basis for individualized treatment and early diagnosis of cancer. In addition, in recent years, there has been a focus on early cancer screening, monitoring tumor progression, evaluating treatment response and clinical prognosis, and detecting relapsed and refractory tumors. In addition, recently, liquid biopsy is gaining widespread attention as a non-invasive alternative technology for tissue biopsy of cancer patients due to the advancement of technology for the feasibility and time required.

Market Segments

By Product

Assays Kits

Instruments

Services

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Key Players

The major players in the global liquid biopsy market are Guardant Health, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (California), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), Agena Bioscience Inc. (California), Admera Health (US), Biocept, Inc. KGaA (US), Circulogene Theranostics (Alabama), Inivata Ltd (UK), SAGA Diagnostics AB (Sweden), and Exosome Diagnostics (Massachusetts).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Liquid Biopsy industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Liquid Biopsy Market Report

1. What was the Liquid Biopsy Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Liquid Biopsy Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Liquid Biopsy Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Liquid Biopsy market.

The market share of the global Liquid Biopsy market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Liquid Biopsy market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Liquid Biopsy market.

