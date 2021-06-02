Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Top Companies, Regional Outlook Up To 2027

The Global Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market was valued at 3845.4 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.
Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker is a device that records sleep activity by monitoring bed vibrations or people’s movements. Currently, the non-wearable sleep tracker market is comprised of global renowned manufacturers such as Apple (28.01%), ResMed (22.16%), Withings (6.86%), Simmons Bedding Company (5.84%), and Sleepace (2.60%). , Empit (0.55%) and other brands (33.98%). Currently, most of the market share is in the hands of large brands and will still occupy a dominant position in the future.
Market Segments
By Product Type
- Bedside non-wearable sleep tracker
- Under mattress non-wearable sleep tracker
- Under sheet non-wearable sleep tracker
By Application
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Insomnia
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Sleep centers and fitness centers
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets
- Pharmacy and retail stores
- E-commerce
- Others
Key Players
Some of the major market participants operating in the global non-wearable sleep trackers market are Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; Apple Inc.; Microsoft; Samsung; Xiaomi; Beddit; Emfit Ltd.; Sleep Number Corporation; Simmons Bedding Company LLC; ResMed and Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market Report
1. What was the Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
2. What will be the CAGR of the Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker Market was the market leader in 2020?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker market.
- The market share of the global Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Non-Wearable Sleep Tracker market.
