Clinical Data Management Systems Market Size Analysis 2021 Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast – 2027

Clinical Data Management Systems Market size is projected to experience significant growth from 2021 to 2027.

A clinical data management system or CDMS is a tool used to manage clinical trial data in clinical research. Clinical trial data in the form of case reports collected at the investigator’s site are stored on the CDMS. To reduce the possibility of errors due to human input, the system uses various means of verifying data.

Market Segments

By tools

Oracle Clinical

Clintrial

Macro

Rave

eClinical Suite

By services

Case Report Form (CRF) Designing

Data Entry and Validation

Discrepancy Management

Medical Coding

Others

By delivery mode

Licensed Enterprise

Web-based

Cloud-based

Key Players

• BioClinicia

• Bio-Optronics

• Datatrak International Inc.

• eClinical Solutions Inc.

• ERT

• Medidata Solutions, Inc.

• MedNet Solutions Inc.,

• OmniComm Systems

• Oracle Corporation

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

