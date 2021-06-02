Global Silicone Textile Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Demand, Applications and Opportunities Forecast, 2020-2028|Top Companies – Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Momentive

Market Overview Silicone textile chemicals are high purity silicone-based chemicals which are derived from silicone metal after processing. These chemicals are mostly used for finishing purposes in the textile industry and have various applications in apparel, home and office furnishing, technical textiles and others. Silicone textile chemicals have a very important role as softeners and water repellent agents for fabrics of all kinds. Silicone based chemicals can be used in the form of fluids, emulsions, oils and antifoams. Universal Silicone Textile Chemicals Market report contains a chapter on the Global Silicone Textile Chemicals Industry and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. Silicone Textile Chemicals Market research report not only saves precious time but also add credibility to the work. By keeping end users at the centre point, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work exhaustively to formulate this Silicone Textile Chemicals Industry research report. Global Silicone Textile Chemicals Market research report offers the best professional in-depth study on the current state for the Global Silicone Textile Chemicals Industry. There is a growing demand for the manufacturing of the clothing which gives protection from temperature change, radiation, wind chill and UV light. The high-performance apparels are designed to gives protection and covering from several energy effects. The intelligent fabric is composed of the 3D spacer textile and a further process with silicon coatings is an active protection system (APS). The technological advancement helped in creating textile with improved protection and comfort to humans even in a hostile environment. Further, the textiles treated with silicone chemicals, are more adaptable towards changing the environment.

Global Silicone Textile Chemicals market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Momentive, Wacker Chemie AG and others.

In August 2017, Shin-Etsu Chemical announced its plans to expand its production capacity in the U.S in its Akron Plant in Ohio. The company invested USD 200 Million in the plant

• The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market.

The global silicone textile chemicals market is segmented into six notable segments which are by type, form, silicone technologies, silicone modifications, textile type and application.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into silicone softeners, micro emulsion silicon, others. Silicone softeners are sub-segmented into hydroxyl silicone oil, amino silicone oil, epoxy silicone softener and hydrophilic silicone softener.

o In November 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation added bio-based polycarbonatediol (PCD) BENEBiOL has taken as a raw material for Ultrasuede BX which is hurled by Toray Industries. The adoption of PCD as raw material maintains the policy of creating organic and environmental friendly products.

• On the basis of form, the market is segmented into fluids, emulsions, antifoams. Fluids, emulsions, antifoams are sub-segmented into silicone producers and formulators.

o In August 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation acquired Cleanpart Group GmbH. The company has presence in Europe and U.S. The strategical agreement will help MCC to build larger network in the European and U.S. market.

• On the basis of silicone technologies, the market is segmented into polydimethylsiloxanes and special silicone fluids. Special silicone fluids are sub-segmented into amido, amino functional silicones, methyl hydrogen silicones, epoxy functional silicones, hydroxy functional silicones, silicone polyethers and epoxy polyether silicones.

o In June, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation established Materials Informatics Centre of Excellence (CoE). The main goal of this establishment center is to promote use and proactive application of material informatics

• On the basis of silicone modifications, the market is segmented into methyl group, amino group, hydrophilic group, hydrogen group and other organo modifications.

o In September, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. invested USD 1.01 Billion in the silicone facilities for its silicone business. This investment aims at increasing the production capacity of silicone monomers which is the immediate product derived from silicones

• On the basis of textile type, the market is segmented into component fibers, synthetic fibers and inorganic fibers. Component fibers are sub-segmented into silk, wool, cotton and others. Synthetic fibers are sub-segmented into nylon, polyester, polyamide and others.

o In November, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. announced that there is going to be an increase in the prices of silicone based products in Japan and globally. This increase in price was done as the prices of silicone metal (raw material) were rising

• On the basis of applications, market is segmented into apparel, home and office furnishing, technical textiles and other applications.

Based on regions, the Silicone Textile Chemicals Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

