Asia-Pacific Electronic Films Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The Electronic Films market is anticipated to showcase considerable CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growing urbanization, rising disposable income, and rising need for connectivity are leading towards the burgeoning market for consumer electronics market in Asia-Pacific region. The electronic films are mainly used in manufacturing of semi-conductors, circuit boards and other major equipment of consumer electronics. Therefore, the high demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific electronic films market. Moreover, the growing investment in electric vehicles across the region is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of Asia-Pacific electronic films market.

The Electronic Films market is segmented on the basis of film type, material type, and application. Based on the film type, the electronic films market is segmented intoconductive films and non-conductive films. Based on material type, the electronic films market is segmented into polymer, information technology outsourcing (ITO) on glass, metal information technology outsourcing (ITO) on pet, and others (metal mesh). Based on material, metal information technology outsourcing (ITO) on pet is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the electronic films market is segmented into electronic display, semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), others (wires & cables, photovoltaic)

Asia-Pacific Electronic Films Market Segmentation

By Film Type

Conductive

Non-Conductive

By Material Type

Polymer

Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) on glass

Metal Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) on pet

Others (Metal Mesh)

By Application

Electronic Display

Semiconductors

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Others (Wires& cables, Photovoltaic)

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fujitsu Corp.

Gunze Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding

Nitto Denko Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

SABIC

TDK Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.,

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

