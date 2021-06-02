Europe Generic Drugs Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Europe generic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.7% during the forecast period. European government initiatives to support generic producers are supporting to drive market growth. In May 2019, the European Union (EU) is taking measures to increase the competitiveness of EU manufacturers of generic drugs and biosimilar products. EU-based producers of generics and biosimilars will be entitled to produce a biosimilar or a generic version of a supplementary protection certificate (SPC)-protected drug. The new EU regulation will allow manufacturers of generic drugs that are EU based to compete with non-EU manufacturers equally. This will generate high-value jobs and increase the accessibility of generic medicines within the EU.

Additionally, in November 2020, the European Commission makes a draft that intends to make it easier for patients to gain access to low-cost, generic medicines. This draft could cut the revenues of major pharma companies. The European Commission will consider targeted policies that facilitate higher competition in generic and biosimilar. Removal of barriers that delays the entry of generic medicines is also expected to witness by 2022. Such kinds of initiatives will further escalate market growth.

Scope of the Europe Generic Drugs Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Application and Route of Administration

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and Novartis International AG

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Europe Generic Drugs Market

In November 2020, the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) declared that it recommends granting marketing authorization for the generic drug Lenalidomide Mylan (lenalidomide). This hard capsule is indicated to treat follicular lymphoma and multiple myeloma. It is a generic version of Celgene’s Revlimid, approved in the European Union (EU) since 2007.

In July 2019, Sandoz, a part of Novartis International AG declared the introduction of the generic cancer drug gefitinib which is intended for adult patients suffering from locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. It is available in 13 countries across Europe and the company will constantly widen to other countries through a phased rollout.

Europe Generic Drugs Market-Segmentation

By Application

Cancer

CVD

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Diabetes

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Inhaler

Europe Generic Drugs Market– Segment by Country

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Alvion Pharmaceuticals P.C

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lupin Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

StadaArzneimittel AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

