India Electronic Films Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

India electronic film market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). DowDuPont, Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Gunze Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, Nitto Denko Corp. India Pvt. Ltd., Omron Corp., Panasonic Corp., TDK India Pvt. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd. among others are the key players operating in India electronic films market. With the growing demand for electronic films in the electronics industry and rising penetration of new players in the country, the existing players of electronic films market are adopting different growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, production capacity expansion, new product launches, and partnerships among others to remain competitive in the marketplace.

For instance, In December 2019, Toray Industries, Inc. had created a polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) film that maintains the outstanding dielectric characteristics or low dielectric losses of electrical energy flame retardancy, and chemical robustness of that polymer while remaining thermally resistant at 40°C higher than conventional counterparts. This PPS film for 5G circuit boards was created to offer outstanding dielectric characteristics and thermal dimensional stability.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Film Type

By Material Type

By Application

India Electronic Films Market Report Segment

By Film Type

Conductive

Non-Conductive

By Material Type

Polymer

Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) on glass

Metal Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) on pet

Others (Metal Mesh)

By Application

Electronic Display

Semiconductors

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Others (Wires& cables, Photovoltaic)

Company Profiles

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fujitsu Corp.

Gunze Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding

Nitto Denko Corp. India Pvt. Ltd.

Omron Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

TDK India Pvt. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

