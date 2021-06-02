Ophthalmic Equipment Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

The Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market size is expected to reach USD 63.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated value of USD 52.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ophthalmology is a branch of science that deals with the anatomical and physiological studies of the eye. Ophthalmic equipment is used to monitor, diagnose, and prevent eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma. This also includes devices used to improve vision, such as eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Market Segments

By Product

Vision Care Products

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices

By End-User

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Alcon (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Essilor International S.A. (France), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), Nidek (Korea), Staar Surgical (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems (Switzerland), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Ridex Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ophthalmic Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ophthalmic Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Ophthalmic Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Ophthalmic Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ophthalmic Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Ophthalmic Equipment market.

The market share of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Ophthalmic Equipment market.

