Light Conveyor Belt Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

Light Conveyor Belt is one kind of conveyor belts, which is quite an important professionally advanced, versatile machines mainly used in automatic line delivery of products. The raw material of Light Conveyor Belt are cotton, nylon, polyester, aramid and blended materials and other industrial fabrics as structure, PVC, TPU, PE, TPEE or other polymer materials as coatings. It is widely used in food industry, Logistics industry, Agriculture industry, building materials industry and airport industry.

Partners Group was the world’s biggest manufacturer in the Light Conveyor Belt industry, accounted for 15% revenue market share of the global market, followed by Habasit, Forbo-Siegling, Intralox, YongLi, Continental AG, CHIORINO, Bando, Wuxi Shun Sheng, Esbelt, Nitta, Derco, Volta Belting, Sparks, LIAN DA, Beltar, Jiangyin TianGuang.The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 44% of the global total. Europe was the largest consumption area in the world in 2018.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Coating Process

Calendering Process

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Tobacco

Transport and Logistics Industry

Printing and Packaging Industry

Textile Industry

Agriculture

Others

The Light Conveyor Belt key manufacturers in this market include:

Esbelt

Nitta

Derco

Volta Belting

Sparks

LIAN DA

Beltar

Jiangyin TianGuang

