India Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The India heavy-duty construction equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the India heavy-duty construction equipment market is the need to meet the infrastructural demand of the public is anticipated to drive the demand for heavy-duty construction equipment in the country. India is a developing country where rapid urbanization and industrialization are the major motivators for the growth of the construction industry. As per Invest in India, in 2019, the building and construction industry contributed 9% to the GDP growth of India. In 2019, Approximately $16.6 billion new investments in the construction industry were made in India.

It is also predicted that by 2025, the construction sector of India will emerge as the third-largest sector across the globe. By 2022, the construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% to reach $738.5 billion by 2022. Thus, this is likely to create significant scope for the heavy-duty construction equipment in the country. Further, the presence of the key players such as Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others also contributes to the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Machinery Type, Applications, and Industry

Country Covered- India

Competitive Landscape- Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others

India Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Machinery Type

Earth Moving Equipment

Cranes

Loader & Backhoe

Telescopic Handlers

Excavators

Others (Graders, Trencher)

Material Handling Equipment

Hoists

Conveyors

Forklifts

Others (Industrial Trucks)

Other Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Concrete Mixers

Road Rollers

Stone Crushers

Dumpers

Tippers & Trailers

Others (Slurry Seal Machines)

By Applications

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Handling

Transportation

Recycling & Waste Management

Others (Tunneling)

By Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Oil & Gas)

Company Profiles

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Co.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd.

JCB

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Metso Corp.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Terex Corp.

Volvo Group

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

