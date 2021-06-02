India Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The India heavy-duty construction equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the India heavy-duty construction equipment market is the need to meet the infrastructural demand of the public is anticipated to drive the demand for heavy-duty construction equipment in the country. India is a developing country where rapid urbanization and industrialization are the major motivators for the growth of the construction industry. As per Invest in India, in 2019, the building and construction industry contributed 9% to the GDP growth of India. In 2019, Approximately $16.6 billion new investments in the construction industry were made in India.
It is also predicted that by 2025, the construction sector of India will emerge as the third-largest sector across the globe. By 2022, the construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% to reach $738.5 billion by 2022. Thus, this is likely to create significant scope for the heavy-duty construction equipment in the country. Further, the presence of the key players such as Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others also contributes to the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- By Machinery Type, Applications, and Industry
- Country Covered- India
- Competitive Landscape- Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others
India Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation
By Machinery Type
Earth Moving Equipment
- Cranes
- Loader & Backhoe
- Telescopic Handlers
- Excavators
- Others (Graders, Trencher)
Material Handling Equipment
- Hoists
- Conveyors
- Forklifts
- Others (Industrial Trucks)
Other Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment
- Concrete Mixers
- Road Rollers
- Stone Crushers
- Dumpers
- Tippers & Trailers
- Others (Slurry Seal Machines)
By Applications
- Excavation & Demolition
- Heavy Lifting
- Handling
- Transportation
- Recycling & Waste Management
- Others (Tunneling)
By Industry
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Others (Oil & Gas)
Company Profiles
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Deere & Co.
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd.
- JCB
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr Group
- Metso Corp.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Terex Corp.
- Volvo Group
