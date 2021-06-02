Etomidate Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The Global Etomidate Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Etomidate is a hypnotic intravenous anesthetic, a derivative of imidazole. It is one of the safe and commonly used drugs for inducing anesthesia. Etomidate has been used in clinical practice for 30 years, etomidate is an oxalate flame of imidazole, a non-barbiturous intravenous sedative. The structural formula is shown in the figure below. Its molecular formula is C14H16N2O2, molecular weight is 244.29, Etomidate is insoluble in water and is unstable in neutral solutions.

Market Segments

By Types:

Agent

Fat Emulsion

By Applications:

Anesthesia

Systemic Traumatic Pain

Other

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global etomidate market are Mylan, Zydus, Emcure, Sigma Aldrich, Luitpold, Hospira Inc. (a Pfizer company), and Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

