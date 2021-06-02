North America Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The North America heavy-duty construction equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The US and Canada are the key economies that contribute to the growth of the North America heavy-duty construction equipment industry. The key aspect that drives the growth of the North America heavy-duty construction equipment market is the ongoing infrastructural developmental and re-developmental activities across the region. Various mega projects such as LaGuardia Airport Construction Project New York, O’Hare Airport Construction Project Illinois, Second Avenue Subway Construction Project New York, Sound Transit 3 (ST3) Construction Project Washington, and California High-Speed Rail Construction Project California among others.

To Request a Sample of our Report on North America Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-america-heavy-duty-construction-equipment-market

Besides, there are also various infrastructure redevelopment and renewal projects, that demand for heavy-duty construction equipment. Some of the redevelopment projects include Newark Airport Terminal One New Jersey, JFK Airport New York, San Francisco International Airport Redevelopment California, among many others. Furthermore, the government’s investments in infrastructural development in the region also support market growth. For instance, the Canadian government allocated approximately $81.2 billion for the development of commercial and public infrastructure under its ‘Invest in Canada’ initiative. Hence, the rapid expansion of the construction industry is likely to contribute to market growth in the region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of North America Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-america-heavy-duty-construction-equipment-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Machinery Type, Applications, and Industry

Region Covered- North America

Competitive Landscape- Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others

North America Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Machinery Type

Earth Moving Equipment

Cranes

Loader & Backhoe

Telescopic Handlers

Excavators

Others (Graders, Trencher)

Material Handling Equipment

Hoists

Conveyors

Forklifts

Others (Industrial Trucks)

Other Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Concrete Mixers

Road Rollers

Stone Crushers

Dumpers

Tippers & Trailers

Others (Slurry Seal Machines)

By Applications

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Handling

Transportation

Recycling & Waste Management

Others (Tunneling)

By Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Oil & Gas)

North America Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Countries Covered

US

Canada

Company Profiles

ASTEC Industries Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Co.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy IndustriesCo. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Metso Corp.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Terex Corp.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc.

Volvo Group

Wirtgen Group

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-america-heavy-duty-construction-equipment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404