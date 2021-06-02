In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Factors such as advances in wireless connectivity and a surge in the use of Internet-enabled Personal Electronic Devices (PEDs) are driving the market growth. Additionally, growing passenger demand for internet access and in-flight media streaming, along with the willingness to pay extra for these services, is expected to create profitable growth opportunities in the coming years.

The aviation sector is undergoing a tremendous technological transformation, and market participants must provide passengers with the latest in-flight solutions and services.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Hardware

Content

Connectivity

By the application, this report covers the following segments

First Class

Business Class

Economy Class

Other

The In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity key manufacturers in this market include:

Lufthansa Systems

GEE Media

Dysonics

Panasonic Avionics

Rockwell Collins

Digicor

Lumexis

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report

1. What was the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market.

The market share of the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market.

