New Report: Global Insect Repellent Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Insect Repellent market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The global insect repellent market is segmented on the basis of category type, product type, and distribution channel. Based on the category type, the market is segmented as a natural insect repellent and conventional insect repellent. The natural insect repellent segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. The key aspect that drives the growth of the global insect repellent market is the increased awareness of the consumers regarding the harmful effects of artificial ingredients on skin and the adoption of natural ingredients-based products.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as coil & mat, liquid vaporizer, spray/aerosol, cream & oil, and others. The coil & mat segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. As this is the most widely accepted product type of insect repellents, the segment is likely to grow during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline channels and online channels. The online channels segment is estimated to hold a lucrative share in the market. The key aspect that drives the growth of the global Insect Repellent market is the various benefits and discounts offered by the online channels.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Category Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Avon Products Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Newell Brands, Perrigo Company Plc (Omega Pharma), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. among others

Global Insect Repellent Market – Segmentation

By Category Type

Natural Insect Repellent

Conventional Insect Repellent

By Product Type

Coil & Mat

Liquid Vaporizer

Spray/Aerosol

Cream & Oil

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Global Insect Repellent Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

