Global Sports Nutrition Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global sports nutrition market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The global sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of use, product type, and distribution channel. Based on the use, the market is segmented as energy supplement, recovery supplement, and performance-enhancing supplement. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as sports food, sports drink, and sports supplements. Whereas, based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as offline channels and online channels. The sports supplement segment of the global sports nutrition market is estimated to grow substantially over the forecast period.

The key aspect that drives the segmental growth of the global sports nutrition market is the wide availability of sports supplements as well as the awareness of the consumer regarding the sports supplements such as essential vitamins and minerals. Besides, the availability of energy supplements, recovery supplements, and performance-enhancing supplements separately also catalyzes market growth. Further, the presence of the key players continuously innovating novel technologies also enhances market growth. Players such as Abbott Laboratories Inc., Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Nature’s Bounty Co., PepsiCo, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and The Coca-Cola Co. among others substantially contribute to the market growth.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Use, Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Abbott Laboratories Inc., Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hormel Foods Corp., Nature’s Bounty Co., PepsiCo, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and The Coca-Cola Co. among others

Global Sports Nutrition Market – Segmentation

By Use

Energy Supplement

Recovery Supplement

Performance-Enhancing Supplement

By Product Type

Sports Food

Sports Drink

Sports Supplements

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channels

Online Channels

Global Sports Nutrition Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

