Global Tungstic Acid Market Share: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global tungstic acid market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global tungstic acid market is the wide range of properties possessed by tungstic acid. Tungstic acid is produced by neutralizing the alkaline solutions of tungstate. Some of the key properties of the tungstic acid include 249.86 g/mol molecular weight; 5.5 g/mL at 25? density; 100? melting point; 1473? boiling point; and a yellowish appearance. Besides, tungstic acid is highly used as a mordant and as a dye in textile industries. Attributing to such properties and uses, the tungstic acid market is likely to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Besides, the presence of various key players operating in the market also tends to drive the growth of the tungstic acid market. Players such as American Elements, Evans Chem India Pvt. Ltd., Ganzhou CF Tungsten Co., Ltd., H.C. Starck GmbH, Merck KgaA (Sigma Aldrich), Muby Chem Group, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Trifine Industries, and Tungsten Compounds GmbH among others are substantially contributing to the growth of the tungstic acid market during the forecast period. These key players adopt various strategies such as new product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions among many others, which directly contribute to the growth of the market and aid the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Product Type and By End-Use Industry

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- among others

Global Tungstic Acid Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Monohydrate

Hemihydrate

By End Use Industry

Plastic

Chemical

Textile

o Textile Mordant

o Textile Dye

Global Tungstic Acid Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

