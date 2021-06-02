Global Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market May Set New Growth Story, Future Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global heavy-duty construction equipment market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global heavy-duty construction equipment market is continuous growth in the emerging economies, rising investors, government schemes, and investment in transport, energy, and housing projects are some of the major factors for the growth of the construction sector all across the globe. Thus, with the rise in the overall construction industry, there is likely to be an increased demand for heavy-duty construction equipment as well, which in turn, drives the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Apart from the rising global population, urbanization is also a major factor that propels the construction industry. As per the United Nations, the global population in 2019 was more than 7.7 billion which is expected to increase to 8.18 billion in 2025. Moreover, around 54% of the population lived in the urban area in 2014, which was estimated to be around 3.86 billion. It is expected to reach 66% by 2050 which will be more than 6 billion people. The largest urban growth will take place in India, China, and Nigeria. Managing urban areas is challenging for the government in emerging economies that includes forming and implementing cohesive policies and plans related to the development under smart cities projects. These will create a significant demand for proper infrastructure globally, which in turn creates scope for the growth of the market.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Machinery Type, Applications and Industry

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial NV, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. among others

Global Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

By Machinery Type

Earth Moving Equipment

o Cranes

o Loader & Backhoe

o Telescopic Handlers

o Excavators

o Others (Graders, Trencher)

Material Handling Equipment

o Hoists

o Conveyors

o Forklifts

o Others (Industrial Trucks)

Other Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

o Concrete Mixers

o Road Rollers

o Stone Crushers

o Dumpers

o Tippers & Trailers

o Others (Slurry Seal Machines)

By Applications

Excavation & Demolition

Heavy Lifting

Handling

Transportation

Recycling & Waste Management

Others (Tunneling)

By Industry

Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Mining

Others (Oil & Gas)

Global Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

