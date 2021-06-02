Global Personal Care Appliances Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global personal care appliances market is the rising disposable income of people across the globe which allows them to invest heavily in updating their appliances with the advent of novel technology in the market. Expansion of internet access along with the growing usage of smartphones across the globe, consumer appliance retailers are also taking their business to online platforms. This is also expected to significantly drive the growth of the personal care appliances market during the forecast period.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/personal-care-appliances-market
Besides, the presence of the key players continuously innovating novel technologies also enhances market growth. Players such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others substantially contribute to the market growth. Hence, this is likely to promote the growth of personal care appliances and enhance the growth of the market over the forecast period.
A Full Report of Global Personal Care Appliances Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/personal-care-appliances-market
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others
Global Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation
By Gender
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
By Appliance Type
- Shaving & Grooming Appliances
o Trimmers
o Shavers
o Epilator
o Clippers
- Hair Styling Appliances
o Hair Straightening Machine & Brush
o Hair Dryers
o Hair Curlers
o Others (Hair Crimpers)
- Oral Care Appliances
o Electric Toothbrush
o Teeth Whiteners
- Massager
o Foot Massager
o Body Massager
o Face Massager
- Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
o Departmental Stores
o Specialty Stores
Global Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Reasons to Buying From us –
1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.
3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/personal-care-appliances-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404