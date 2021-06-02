Global Personal Care Appliances Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the global personal care appliances market is the rising disposable income of people across the globe which allows them to invest heavily in updating their appliances with the advent of novel technology in the market. Expansion of internet access along with the growing usage of smartphones across the globe, consumer appliance retailers are also taking their business to online platforms. This is also expected to significantly drive the growth of the personal care appliances market during the forecast period.

Besides, the presence of the key players continuously innovating novel technologies also enhances market growth. Players such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others substantially contribute to the market growth. Hence, this is likely to promote the growth of personal care appliances and enhance the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others

Global Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

By Appliance Type

Shaving & Grooming Appliances

o Trimmers

o Shavers

o Epilator

o Clippers

Hair Styling Appliances

o Hair Straightening Machine & Brush

o Hair Dryers

o Hair Curlers

o Others (Hair Crimpers)

Oral Care Appliances

o Electric Toothbrush

o Teeth Whiteners

Massager

o Foot Massager

o Body Massager

o Face Massager

Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Departmental Stores

o Specialty Stores

Global Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

