Industrial Gases Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Industrial gas is a generic term for gases (liquefied gases) used widely in all industries for raw materials and intermediate materials in the manufacturing industry, or for quality improvement, energy saving and the safety in manufacturing processes. This does not include city gas (coal gas for domestic use) and LP gas that are mainly used for household energy. Medical gases used in hospitals are included among industrial gases.

Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases.

Industrial Gases market size was US$ 62710 million and it is expected to reach US$ 72150 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2% during 2021-2027.

The major companies include:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Airgas

Messer

Yingde Gases

Segment by Type, the Industrial Gases market is segmented into

Atmospheric Gas

Process Gas

Others

Segment by Application, the Industrial Gases market is segmented into

Manufacturing

Chemical & Energy

Metals

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others

