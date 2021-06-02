Agricultural Robots Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of crop management devices to monitor crop growth and protect the field from any infestations is expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period. The declining agricultural workforce in several countries due to the aging of farmers and lack of skilled labor has resulted in the increasing adoption of agricultural robots over the forecast period. Increasing labor costs due to the shortage of labor is another contributing factor to the market’s growth.

In November 2019, DeLaval launched the latest addition to its robotic milking system offering – DeLaval VMS™ V310. The VMS™ V310 comes with the new DeLaval Re Pro™ that detects pregnancy and heat automatically during the milking process.

Key Highlights From The Report

The hardware segment held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2019. Increasing adoption of cost-effective IoT-enabled devices and sensors in the agriculture sector is expected to drive the hardware segment’s growth.

The driverless tractors are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 35.4% over the forecast period due to the declining agricultural workforce and the increasing investments for the development and production of the driverless tractors by the major market players.

Dairy management accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of milking robots in order to meet the growing demand for dairy products.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of agricultural drones in the agricultural sector to facilitate smart farming.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Lely, DJI, Delaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems, and Topcon Positioning Group, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Robots Market on the basis of Offering, Type, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Driverless Tractors Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Automated Harvesting Systems Milking robots

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dairy management Soil management Field farming Animal management Crop management



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Agricultural Robots Market Report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Agricultural Robots market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Thank you for reading our report.

