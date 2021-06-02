Automatic Weapons Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global market landscape of Automatic Weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a Automatic Weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the light weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other Automatic Weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Automatic Rifle Machine Gun Light Machine Gun (LMG) Medium Machine Gun (MMG) Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) Automatic Launchers Grenade launcher Mortar Launcher Missile Launcher Automatic Cannon Gatling Gun

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Land Battle Tanks Armored Fighting Vehicles Light Protected Vehicles Naval Destroyers Frigates Corvettes Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) Airborne Fighter Aircraft Helicopters Combat Support Aircraft Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fully Automatic Semi-Automatic Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 56mm 62mm 7mm 5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others Large 81mm 120mm Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Automatic Weapons Market Report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Automatic Weapons market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automatic Weapons Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on military equipment upgradation

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automatic Weapons Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Automatic Rifle

5.1.2. Machine Gun

5.1.2.1. Light Machine Gun (LMG)

5.1.2.2. Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

5.1.2.3. Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

5.1.3. Automatic Launchers

5.1.3.1. Grenade launcher

5.1.3.2. Mortar Launcher

5.1.3.3. Missile Launcher

5.1.4. Automatic Cannon

5.1.5. Gatling Gun

