PEEK Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) market is observing a high demand attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. A growing emphasis on safety standards and eco-friendliness is a critical factor driving the demand for PEEK in the automotive industry, which consistently focuses on reducing manufacturing costs and improving efficiency and durability to provide prolonged warranties.

The growing necessity for automotive weight reduction, fueled by the need to have better mileage and lower carbon dioxide emissions, are causative of the miniaturization of the automotive component and modules and functional incorporation. Consequently, OEMs are focusing on advanced and innovative materials such as PEEK, possessing lightweight and high specific strength to manufacture cost-effective parts with enhanced performance.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Solvay launched KetaSpire® PEEK XT, which provides the benefits of standard PEEK’s chemical resistance and improved strength and rigidity at higher temperatures.

PEEK plastic gives a maximum weight saving of 80.0% than metals. The lightweight characteristic, along with low friction and wear rate and exceptional resistance to corrosion, can enhance the total transmission efficiency.

Peek Polymers maintains its physical form and physical characteristics under tremendously high temperatures up to 480 degrees Centigrade. It is approved by the FDA for use in the food & beverage industry. Also, it is resistant to harsh chemicals and emits significantly less amount of toxic-gases.

Europe contributed to significant market share in 2019 attributed to stringent regulatory policies and technological innovations in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Darter Plastics Inc., Evonik Industries, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., SABIC, Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., Jrlon Inc., and Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PEEK market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Filled Carbon Filled Unfilled Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrical & Electronics Aerospace Automotive Medical Oil & Gas Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the PEEK Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global PEEK Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. PEEK Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. PEEK Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for lightweight materials

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand from the aerospace industry

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.4. Surging demand from emerging markets

4.2.2.5. Surging demand for additive manufactured molds

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive product

4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. PEEK Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Glass Filled

5.1.2. Carbon Filled

5.1.3. Unfilled

5.1.4. Others

Read More…!

