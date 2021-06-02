Continuous Fiber Composites Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global continuous fiber composite market is projected to be worth USD 3,315.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The continuous fiber composite market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing demand for lightweight materials from industrial applications. Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite is considered as an essential technology for the production of sustainable automotive, aircraft and machinery in the upcoming years, providing an increased manufacturing rate of robust and lightweight parts/components with the ability to be attached without fasteners/holes into cost-effective welded assemblies.

The continuous fiber composite market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid industrialization, growth of the automotive sector, and rising demand for consumer electronic products.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Johns Manville announced its advanced composites technology, which comprises the OS-6 series and the innovative CR-6 and NCF-6 series.

Thermoset continuous fiber composite resin witnesses a significant demand attributed t its beneficial properties such as exceptional corrosives & solvents resistance, high heat resistance, and improved fatigue strength.

Non-crimp fabric composites are reinforced with straight (non-crimped) fibers mats, providing benefits, including strength, low production cost, and easy handling.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Chomorat, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Automated Dynamics, Toray Industries, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global continuous fiber composite market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thermoset Composite Resins Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Woven Fabric Non-Crimp Fabric Unidirectional Tape Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace Automotive Power & Energy Sports & Leisure Consumer Electronics Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Continuous Fiber Composites market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Continuous Fiber Composites market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Continuous Fiber Composite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Continuous Fiber Composite Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand from energy sector

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for lightweight material in industrial applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of continuous fiber composites

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Continuous Fiber Composite Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Thermoset Composite Resins

5.1.2. Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Chapter 6. Continuous Fiber Composite Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Woven Fabric

6.1.2. Non-Crimp Fabric

6.1.3. Unidirectional Tape

6.1.4. Others

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Continuous Fiber Composites market

