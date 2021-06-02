Construction Sustainable Materials Market Outlook, Size, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 574.93 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sustainable materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the deployment of energy-efficient glasses in see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation.

The report is formulated through stringent primary and secondary research with data further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals.The study offers accurate estimation and projections for the market value and demands of the industry during the forecast period of 2020-2027. It also offers insights into the valuation the market is set to garner by the end of the forecast timeline along with the expected CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.

The growing trend for biomimicry offers an extensive range of materials for water efficiency, thermal environment, structural efficiency, zero-waste systems, and energy supply that are crucial for sustainable construction.

The construction sustainable materials market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies. The Southeast Asian region is observing considerable growth in applying sustainable construction standards, owing to the rising concerns over environmental deterioration and national energy security in various nations, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Key participants include Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sustainable materials market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Structural Interior Exterior Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Insulation Roofing Framing Interior Finishing Exterior Siding Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Industrial



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Construction Sustainable Materials Market Report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Construction Sustainable Materials market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

