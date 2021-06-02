Molecular Forensics Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Molecular Forensics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Molecular biology tools have improved the capability of the forensic scientist to characterize the biological evidence to the point where it is feasible to analyze the sample and achieve individualization. Lack of accuracy of the results attained from the use of technologies with impedes market growth. The advancement in technologies has also propelled the usage of technology in the criminal investigation.

Forensics technology finds its application in court for the investigation of crime. An increase in the crime rate and the high demand for solving crimes using advanced technologies will create a demand for the market. Growing government initiatives to support forensic research supplements will also encourage market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Renishaw launched the Raman system for forensic analysis. The inVia InSpect is the latest version of its bestselling inVia confocal Raman microscope, customized for usage in molecular forensic laboratories for trace evidence analysis.

The nucleic acid analysis includes isolation as well as characterization of RNA and DNA for application in gene expression, genotyping, microbiome studies, and epigenetic analysis, among others. The segment includes nucleic acid extraction and cleans up, PCR, DNA/RNA quantification, and molecular sequencing.

North America dominated the market for molecular forensics. The region has advance state of the art infrastructure and sophisticated equipment to support the growth of the molecular forensics market. The presence of several leading market players is encouraging the demand for technology.

Key participants include Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Forensics Market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instruments Kits and Consumables Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-time PCR (q-PCR) Digital PCR (d-PCR) Capillary Electrophoresis NGS SNP and STR Sequencing mtDNA Sequencing Mass Spectrometry MS Tandem MS MS-FTIR Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radioactive Toxicology Nucleic Acid Analysis Forensic Databasing Microbial Forensics Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Law Enforcement Disaster Management Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Other End Users



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Molecular Forensics market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Molecular Forensics market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Forensics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Forensics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the Incidences of Crime

4.2.2.2. Technological Advancements in Computational Biology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive Sequencing Procedures

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Forensics Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Instruments

5.1.2. Kits and Consumables

5.1.3. Software and other products

