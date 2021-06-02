Vaccine Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global Vaccine Market is forecasted to be worth USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. . The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Vaccine market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space.

The growing demand for new drugs to replace the ones which have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting the demand for the market. The rise in funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has contributed to the development of the vaccine market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Toxoid vaccines are given to adults as well as children to protect them against tetanus. To enhance the immune response, the toxoid is adsorbed to calcium or aluminum salts, which serve as adjuvants. This vaccine is generally used as a booster vaccine after this first series.

Influenza shots are a flu vaccine given through needle. It is a seasonal flu shot that protects against the 3-4 type of influenza viruses. It protects from a viral respiratory illness that spreads quite easily. The flu can lead to serious health complications and even death.

North America dominated the global vaccine market and is expected to gain major traction over the analysis period on account of the presence of major key players investing in R&D activities, growing awareness, and subsequent demand for vaccines in the region.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Vaccine Market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Monovalent Vaccines Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatric Patients Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) DTP HPV Pneumococcal Disease Meningococcal Disease Influenza Hepatitis Varicella MMR Polio Herpes Zoster Rotavirus Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Administration Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Vaccine market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Vaccine market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Vaccine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vaccine Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing Government Support for Vaccine Development

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Cost of Vaccine Development

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Vaccine Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Monovalent Vaccines

5.1.2. Multivalent Vaccines

Chapter 6. Vaccine Market By Patient Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Patient Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Pediatric Patients

6.1.2. Adult Patients

