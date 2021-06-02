Ambulatory Device Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report is also inclusive of the financial scenario of the leading companies such as profit margins, revenue contribution, growth rate, sales volume, manufacturing and production costs, and other key statistics. The report also covers a thorough analysis of the market positions of the players, along with an assessment of strengths and weaknesses through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Ambulatory devices are also equipped with advanced technologies to provide additional benefits of portability, Bluetooth connectivity, installed tracking system, and portability. The devices are used by the older population or by people who are suffering from a neurological deficit or musculoskeletal impairments. Thus, the growing geriatric population and surge in the incidence of diseases are propelling the market demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

An ECG monitoring application monitors heart electrical activity and shows a moving line of peaks and dips. It measures the electrical current, which runs through one’s heart. The growing incidence of heart diseases has propelled the demand for the market.

Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

Key participants include Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infusion Systems Monitoring Devices Records Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Delivery ECG Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Blood Pressure Monitoring EEG Monitoring Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

