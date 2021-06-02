Connected Healthcare Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The latest report on the global Connected Healthcare industry is expected to be one of the most sought-after ones, as it offers the latest coverage of the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all segments of the market. The global economic landscape has undergone unprecedented changes due to the global health crisis. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes key changes in trends and growth patterns. It also includes an estimate of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on overall industry growth.

Connected healthcare is socio-technical remote health management & care delivery model that is rapidly gaining traction across the globe. Also touted as technology-enabled care (TEC), connected healthcare aims to optimize healthcare resources and offer enhanced and more flexible opportunities for patients to self-manage their care in a better, more personalized way. Today, connected healthcare is a significant transformational force for the global healthcare space. Enhanced connectivity is increasingly enabling hospitals and healthcare professionals to leverage new technologies, drive patient satisfaction, and improve clinical outcomes.

The key strategies adopted by the market contenders for business expansion include product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations.

The global connected healthcare market observes intense competition among established companies. The leading market players include Microsoft, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agamatrix, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., AirStrip Technologies, AliveCor Inc., Qualcomm, Medtronics, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, Persistent Systems, Sanofi, and Vivify Health, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

By Type:

m-Health Devices

m-Health Services

e-Prescription

By Function:

Clinical Monitoring

Home Monitoring

Telemedicine

Assisted Living

By Application:

Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Healthcare Management

Wellness & Prevention

Education & Awareness

Regional Analysis:

The global Connected Healthcare market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Connected Healthcare market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Connected Healthcare industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Connected Healthcare industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Connected Healthcare market.

