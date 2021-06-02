Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

Cloud computing in healthcare is rapidly transforming the industry by making healthcare-related operations more efficient and highly cost-effective. Cloud computing in healthcare has led to the surging adoption of digitalized generation, storage, consumption, and sharing of health data and information. Health care providers across the globe are increasingly capitalizing on this technology to optimize data management practices, advance workflows, lower healthcare delivery costs, and offer personalized care plans to provide better health outcomes.

The report closely studies the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market performance during the historical years (2017-2018) to offer a concise market estimation for the same over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Besides analyzing the existing competitive landscape of the global Cloud Computing In Healthcare industry, the report lays stress on the profiles of the leading companies and their expansion strategies. The report further offers an extensive overview of the market, along with an in-depth summary of the leading players and conclusive data, offering accurate insights into the foreseen market growth on both the regional and global scales.

The key players in the global cloud computing in healthcare market profiled in this report include:

IBM

GE Healthcare

Carestream Health

Fujifilm Holdings

Siemens Healthineers

Athenahealth

Hyland Software

eClinicalWorks

Koninklijke Philips NV

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Product Type

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Information Systems (CIS) PACS and VNA EHR/EMR RIS PIS LIS PHM Solutions Telehealth Solutions Others

Non-clinical Information Systems (NCIS)

Financial Management Solutions Billing & Accounts Management Solutions Supply Chain Management Solutions RCM Solutions HIE Solutions Others

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Payment Management Solutions Customer Relationship Management Solutions Claims Management Solutions Fraud Management Solutions Provider Network Management Solutions



Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Service Model

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Pricing Model

Spot Pricing

Pay-as-you-go

Application

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Cloud Computing In Healthcare market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market?

