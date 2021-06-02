Bionics Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Bionics Market research report gives a special focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the leading participants and offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and an investigative study for their evolution through extensive historical analysis. Additionally, the global Bionics market is segmented into product types, applications, regions, and end-user industries. The report utilizes Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate predictions about the growth rate of the market.

The term ‘bionics’ is a portmanteau coined by American physician Dr. Jack E. Steele in August 1958, using the words biology and electronics. Bionics, which signifies biologically inspired engineering, is the application of various biological methods to the study and design of engineering systems. In simpler words, bionics is the study of various mechanical systems that function like the natural biological systems of living beings. Common examples of bionics in the field of engineering include radar, sonar, the hulls of boats that imitate dolphins’ thick skin, and medical ultrasound imaging that mimics animal echolocation. In computer science, bionics holds a great deal of significance as it has help scientists develop artificial neural networks, artificial neurons, and swarm intelligence.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/281

The prominent players participating in this industry include:

Medtronic

Abbott

Biomet, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Iwalk, Inc.

ABIOMED, INC

Berlin Heart Gmbh

Ekso Bionics Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Heartware International, Inc.

SynCardia Systems, LLC

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

By Product Type:

Ear Bionics

Cochlear Implants Auditory Brainstem Implants Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

Vision Bionics

Orthopedic Bionics

Upper limb Lower limb Exoskeleton Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Cardiac Bionics

Total Artificial Heart Pacemaker Ventricular Assist Device Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD) Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD) Artificial Heart Valves

Neural/Brain Bionics Internal Neurostimulators Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS) Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS) Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS) Others



By Method of Fixation

External Bionics

Implantable Bionics

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/281

Regional Analysis:

The global Bionics market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Bionics market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Bionics market?

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bionics-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Voice Biometrics Market By Component, By Type, By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Access Control and Authentication, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Glass Market By Application (Architectural, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, Others), By Technology (Electrochromic, PDLC, SPD, Thermochromic, Photochromic) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type (Maritime MSS, Aeronautical MSS, Land MSS, Broadcast MSS, Personal MSS), By Services (Data Service, Video Service, Tracking and Monitoring Service, Voice Service), By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market By Type (Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT), Circulating tumor DNA, Donor-derived cell-free DNA), By Technology (MPSS, t-MPS, SNP, Others), Application (Transplantation, Gynecology, Oncology), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Dietary Supplements Market By End User (Adults, Pregnant Women), By Application (Energy & Weight management), By Form (Powders, Tablets), By Ingredient (Vitamins, Protein), By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs