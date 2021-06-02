Human Microbiome Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies.

Besides analyzing the existing competitive landscape of the global Human Microbiome industry, the report lays stress on the profiles of the leading companies and their expansion strategies. The report further offers an extensive overview of the market, along with an in-depth summary of the leading players and conclusive data, offering accurate insights into the foreseen market growth on both the regional and global scales.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast period, the Infectious diseases segment is expected to hold the largest market. The need for effective bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases has been indicated by increasing awareness of the negative impacts of antibiotic application on natural flora.

Due to the growth in the number of clinical trials and the rapid adoption of new technology, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., and Second Genome Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Market on the basis of product, type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Drugs Foods Probiotics Medical Foods Prebiotics Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Microbiome Drugs Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Proteomics Genomics Metabolomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Diagnostics Therapeutics

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Inflammatory Diseases Infectious Diseases Cancer Metabolic Disorders Cardiovascular Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Neurological Disorders Hematological Disorders Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Human Microbiome market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Human Microbiome market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Human Microbiome market?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Human Microbiome Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Human Microbiome Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness of human microbiome therapy

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness

4.2.3.2. Limited research activities

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Human Microbiome Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Drugs

5.1.2. Foods

5.1.3. Probiotics

5.1.4. Medical Foods

5.1.5. Prebiotics

5.1.6. Diagnostic Tests

Continued…!

