Global Robot Operating System Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis

Robot operating system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on robot operating system market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Recent Industry Developments

According to ACS Chemical Neuroscience, in 2016, in U.S., global pharmaceutical industry was stated to be USD 446 billion alone. According to the Industrial Trade Administration, in 2017, U.S. light vehicle sales reached up to 17.1 million units. In the same year, about 2.0 million new light vehicles and 130,000 medium and heavy trucks were shipped by the U.S. to more than 200 markets all around the world with additional exports of automotive parts valued almost about USD 85.6 billion. Thus, the above factor shows that the healthcare sector and automotive industries is growing and will derive the demand of robot operating system.

Leading players involve in the Robot Operating System Market are ABB, Omron Adept Technologies, Stanley Innovation, Yaskawa Motoman, KUKA AG, iRobot, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Comau, Husarion, Clearpath Robotics, ZenRobotics Ltd., Rethink Robotics, FANUC America Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics, DENSO, KUKA Robotics, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic,UKA Automation + Robotics, FANUC UK, FANUC Europe, Shanghai-FANUC Robotics Co.LTD, FANUC Deutschland GmbH, YASKAWA Europe, Yaskawa Electric America Inc, Yaskawa Electric (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Panasonic USA, Panasonic UK, YASKAWA UK LIMITED, DENSO Europe B.V., KUKA Systems do Brasil, Panasonic Latin Americ, Panasonic Canada, Panasonic Asia Pacific, Mechatronics Inc., Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., YRG, Inc., Yamaha Robotics Partner UK, Epson America Inc. Kawasaki Robotics (USA), Inc., Kawasaki Robotics (UK) Ltd, Toshiba, Epson Europe B.V., Epson UK Ltd, Adept Technologies Inc., MDA

Key Segmentation of Robot Operating System Market

Based on application

Healthcare,

hospitality,

retail,

agriculture and farming,

automotive electronics,

information technology,

food and packaging,

rubber and plastics,

logistics and warehousing

Based on commercial type

Stationary,

portable

Based on industrial

SCARA,

articulated,

cartesian, linear

Based on geography,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico etc)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa etc)

