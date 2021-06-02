Digital Therapeutics Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global Digital Therapeutics Market analysis report is a professional effort for the know-how of the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. It suggests that, with the rising industrialization, there is an enormous increase in the daily production and consumption of data on a global basis. Most of the market data included in this document has been reported to be in an unstructured format. Estimating this unstructured data is very challenging if dealt with the traditional data sorting and storage method. This document gives details about global market overview, global market competition by manufacturers, type and application, top players in the market, regional analysis with respect to volume, value and sales price, analysis of the global market by manufacturer, cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders, and market effect factors analysis.

This market research will give a clear and precise idea to the readers about the overall market to take beneficial decisions. The document focuses on leading global industry players providing information such as company profiles, specifications, capacity, cost, revenue and contact information.

Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is growing with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising awareness by government agencies. However, digital payment associated with digital therapeutics may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

ATENTIV

2Morrow Inc.

Ayogo Health Inc.

Ginger

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognoa

Better Therapeutics, Inc

CogniFit

CANARY HEALTH

Kaia Health

Happify, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Mindstrong Health

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Noom, Inc.

GAIA AG

Omada Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Smartpatient gmbh

Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

SAMSUNG

Voluntis

Livongo

ResMed

Fitbit, Inc.

Segmentation:

Global Digital Therapeutics Market, By Product Type (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (B2C and B2B), Application (Preventive Applications and Treatment/Care-related Applications), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Scope of the Global Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market

Global Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market is segmented on the basis of geography into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global digital therapeutic (DTx) market is further is categorized into four segments which are product and service type, application, purchase mode and sales channel. On the basis of product and service type, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into hardware products, solutions/software and service. On the basis of application, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications and preventive applications. On the basis of purchase mode, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into group purchase organization and individual. On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

The digital therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and applications. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product type, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into software and devices.

Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into B2C and B2B. B2C is sub-segmented into patients and caregivers. B2B is sub-segmented into providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies and other buyers.

Based on the applications, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into preventive applications and treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications are further sub-segmented into pre-diabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management and other preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications are also sub-segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use and addiction management, rehabilitation and patient care and other treatment/care-related applications.

Digital Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis

The digital therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, sales channel and applications as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital therapeutics market where the U.S. is the largest contributor. This is due to rising focus on improvement and advancement of healthcare technologies coupled with increased research and development proficiencies in this direction. Favourable reimbursement policies coupled with presence of major and key players in this region are also acting as major growth determinants for the market. However, it is Asia-Pacific region which is set to undergo the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the increased investment in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising smartphone penetration coupled with rising awareness regarding various self-management healthcare applications will further boost up the digital therapeutics market growth.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

