Digital Health Technologies Market Share, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2021-2028

The digital health technologies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 68.17 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.80% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The rise in artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of digital health technologies market. In addition, the rise in adoption of digital healthcare and technological advancements in digital health technologies are also anticipated to push the growth in the global digital health technologies market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise, the high adoption of mobile health applications and supportive initiatives and increase in strategic alliances are also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high penetration of smartphones and improving healthcare IT infrastructure in industrialized nations are also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the digital health technologies market.

Segmentation:

Global Digital Health Technologies Market, By Technology (Telehealthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, Digital Health Systems), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Component (Software, Services, Hardware), Application (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

List of Top Key Vendors:

The major players covered in the digital health technologies market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property, Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Abbott, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., OMRON Corporation, AdvancedMD, Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., and IBM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Digital Health Technologies Market Scope and Market Size

The digital health technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the digital health technologies market is segmented into telehealthcare, mhealth, health analytics and digital health systems. Telehealthcare has further been segmented into telecare and telehealth. Telecare has further been sub-segmented into activity monitoring and remote medication management. Telehealth has further been sub-segmented into LTC monitoring and video consultation. mHealth has further been segmented into wearables and apps. Wearables have further been sub-segmented into BP monitor, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, neurological monitors and others. Apps have further been sub-segmented into medical apps and fitness apps. Digital health systems have further been segmented into electronic health records and e-prescribing systems.

The digital health technologies market can is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into on-premise and cloud-based.

The component segment of the digital health technologies market is segmented into software, services and hardware.

Based on application, the digital health technologies market is segmented into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology and others.

Based on end user, the digital health technologies market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Digital Health Technologies Market Country Level Analysis

The digital health technologies market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, delivery mode, component, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital health technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the digital health technologies market owing to the increase in healthcare costs, high adoption of smartphones, advancements in coverage networks and rapid surge in demand for tele-healthcare services. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rapid rise in smartphone penetration, high adoption of smart wearable devices and an increase in demand for EMRs and EHRs.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The digital health technologies market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital health technologies market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital health technologies market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Health Technologies Market Share Analysis

The digital health technologies market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the digital health technologies market.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

