Pharmacy Automation Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2028

Global Pharmacy Automation Market analysis report is a professional effort for the know-how of the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. It suggests that, with the rising industrialization, there is an enormous increase in the daily production and consumption of data on a global basis. Most of the market data included in this document has been reported to be in an unstructured format. Estimating this unstructured data is very challenging if dealt with the traditional data sorting and storage method. This document gives details about global market overview, global market competition by manufacturers, type and application, top players in the market, regional analysis with respect to volume, value and sales price, analysis of the global market by manufacturer, cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders, and market effect factors analysis.

This market research will give a clear and precise idea to the readers about the overall market to take beneficial decisions. The document focuses on leading global industry players providing information such as company profiles, specifications, capacity, cost, revenue and contact information.

Pharmacy Automation Market is growing with factors such as growing demand for pharmacy automation in order to reduce the medication error, increased incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in pharmacy automation. However, the high capital investment for installation of pharmacy automation systems along with the interoperability issues in pharmacy automation may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

Download Free Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pharmacy-automation-market

Pharmacy automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 7,818.66 million by 2027 from USD 4,290.36 million in 2019.

Segmentation:

Global Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product (Systems, Software and Services), Pharmacy Type (Independent, Chain and Federal), Pharmacy Size (Large Size Pharmacy, Medium Size Pharmacy and Small Size Pharmacy), Application (Drug Dispensing and Packaging, Drug Storage and Inventory Management), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Third Party Distributor), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

List of Top Key Vendors:

Talyst, LLC.

ARxIUM

OMNICELL, INC.

Cerner Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

Parata Systems, LLC

ScriptPro LLC

RxSafe, LLC.

RxMedic Systems, Inc.

MedAvail Technologies, Inc.

Asteres Inc.

PerceptiMed, Inc.

BD

Baxter

Fullscript

McKesson Corporation

Innovation Associates

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

vitabook GmbH

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC

Takazono Corporation

TOSHO co., Inc.

Gebr. Willach GmbH

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC.

BIQHS

Grifols, S.A.

Synergy Medical

Yuyama

APD Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños S.A.

JVM Europe BV

Mediwell Systems Ltd.

E-SANTÉ Technology

Genesis Automation LTD

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

Best Health Solutions

myPak Solutions Pty Ltd.

Mexx Engineering.

Meditec Pty Ltd.

FarmaTools

Demodeks Pharmacy Shelving

Deenova S.r.l.

MEKAPHARM

KUKA AG

Rohmann-Automation GmbH

KLS Pharma Robotics GmbH

Technology Implementation and Management Experts

Med Management

Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pharmacy-automation-market

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size

Global pharmacy automation market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into systems, software and services. In 2020, systems segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it includes essential equipment enabling automation of a pharmacy including automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters and automated medication compounding systems. These systems are very cost-intensive as compared to software & services and hence dominate the market in terms of revenue.

On the basis of pharmacy type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into independent, chain and federal. In 2020, independent segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it primarily includes the pharmacies located in large hospitals with more than 200 beds. These pharmacies located inside hospitals are the primary end users of pharmacy automation including large centralized inpatient pharmacies as well as outpatient pharmacies. These pharmacies require highest possible efficiency to reduce medical errors and offer adequate services to patients. Moreover, these pharmacies have the capital to undertake the expensive investments for pharmacy automation.

On the basis of pharmacy size, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into large size pharmacy, medium size pharmacy and small size pharmacy. In 2020, large size pharmacy segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as they are usually located in large hospitals in a centralized system with capacity to procure expensive pharmacy automation systems. Large pharmacies primarily need pharmacy automation to reduce human errors and hence adoption of robotic systems is higher.

On the basis of application, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into drug dispensing and packaging, drug storage and inventory management. In 2020, drug dispensing and packaging segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the increasing demand for automated dispensing machines with increased prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing need to reduce medication errors is also augmenting the adoption of drug dispensing and packaging solutions. As these systems provide secure medication storage and tracking on patient care units, hospitals are opting for these systems for pharmacy automation.

On the basis of end user, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, central fill/mail order pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and others. In 2020, inpatient pharmacies segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the increasing need to reduce errors, improve efficiency & speed. Hospitals provide pre-operative and post-operative procedures and have large pharmacies to support these processes. Automation of pharmacies is expected to reduce errors and save resources for hospitals in the long run. Hence, inpatient pharmacies are dominating the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into direct tender and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it is the primary source of procurement in hospitals and inpatient pharmacies. With the increasing cost of healthcare, hospitals are focusing on better services for customers along with reducing the errors. Procurement of pharmacy automation solutions through direct tender is more reliable for healthcare providers as they are bought in under terms of contract for service.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

List of Figure:

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: GLOBAL VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

FIGURE 8 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 9 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 10 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 11 NORTH AMERICA IS ANTICIPATED TO DOMINATE THE GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET AND ASIA-PACIFIC IS ESTIMATED TO BE GROWING WITH THE HIGHEST CAGR IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2020 TO 2027

FIGURE 12 GROWING NEED TO MINIMIZE MEDICATION ERRORS IS EXPECTED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2020 TO 2027

FIGURE 13 SYSTEMS SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO ACCOUNT FOR THE LARGEST SHARE OF THE GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET IN 2020 AND 2027

FIGURE 14 ASIA-PACIFIC IS THE FASTEST GROWING REGION FOR PHARMACY AUTOMATION MANUFACTURERS IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2020 TO 2027

FIGURE 15 DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES OF GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET

FIGURE 16 COMPARISON OF FIRST QUARTER REVENUE OF THE YEAR 2019 AND 2020

FIGURE 17 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: BY PRODUCT, 2019

FIGURE 18 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: BY PRODUCT, 2019-2027 (USD MILLION)

FIGURE 19 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: BY PRODUCT, CAGR (2020-2027)

FIGURE 20 GLOBAL PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET: BY PRODUCT, LIFELINE CURVE

———-

For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-pharmacy-automation-market

Pharmacy Automation Market Country Level Analysis

The pharmacy automation market is analysed and market size information is provided by product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Pharmacy automation market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market as number of pharmacy automation has been increased in last few years, due to increasing high adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of the cancer diseases along with increasing prevalence of the cancer disease in the region. U.S. is expected to dominate in the market and leading the growth in the North America market as continuous increase in rising number of cancer patients in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted periods as in the Asia-Pacific’s countries demand for pharmacy automation are increasing very rapidly. Japan is expected to dominate in the market in the Asia-Pacific market. Japan is one of the leading countries in the world with rapidly increasing diagnosis and treatment rate with rising government initiatives for awareness regarding importance of diagnosis and treatment. Germany in Europe is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 with rising usage of pharmacy automation for simulation for in breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer and others in the region.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 1.1: Study Assumptions

Chapter 1.2: Scope of the Study

Chapter 2: Market Economic Impact

Chapter 2.1: Analysis Methodology

Chapter 2.2: Research Phases

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3.1: Current Market Scenario

Chapter 3.2: Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3.3: Government Regulations and Initiatives

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 5.1: Market Drivers

Chapter 5.2: Market Restraints/Challenges

Chapter 5.3: Market Opportunities

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Market Forecast (2021-2028)

Chapter 14: Future Of The Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

Top Trending Reports:

Europe Psychedelic Drugs Market 2021: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Report Analysis And Insights For Highly Profitable Investment Decision: Industry Outlook By 2021-2028

Europe Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Five Forces Strategy Analysis and Forecast 2028:Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. ATENTIV 2Morrow Inc. Ayogo Health Inc. Ginger Click Therapeutics, Inc.

CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market 2021: Trends, Size, splits by Region & Segment, Historic Growth Forecast to 2028

Why Go For Data Bridge Market Research?

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies ly and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others. We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, consumer impact studies among many others.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]